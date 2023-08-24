Trends :Imran Khan'Handsome Guy'California MurderNorth KoreaMadagascar
Home » World » BRICS Expands Membership: Saudi Arabia, Iran and UAE Among 6 New Nations Set to Join on January 1

BRICS Expands Membership: Saudi Arabia, Iran and UAE Among 6 New Nations Set to Join on January 1

BRICS expands to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, enhancing its influence. Challenges and aspirations of unity highlighted

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 10:21 IST

Johannesburg, South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: AP)

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that the BRICS grouping has reached a consensus to include six countries including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Ramaphosa, president of the host nation, announced the decision while delivering the Johannesburg Declaration during a joint press conference.

“BRICS Leaders have reached a consensus on the expansion guidelines for admission to BRICS. The following countries will become full members of BRICS starting from 1 January 2024: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE," stated the official BRICS Summit’s social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

BRICS, which was established in 2009 with the inclusion of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, is undergoing its second expansion. South Africa joined the bloc in 2010. The BRICS coalition constitutes approximately 40 percent of the global population and contributes over a quarter of the worldwide GDP.

News agency Reuters reported that BRICS faced last-minute negotiations at a leader’s summit aimed to enhance the influence of the “Global South" on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will continue to build consensus for those countries wishing to join BRICS. “Expansion and modernisation of BRICS is a message that global institutions must mold themselves to changing times; an example of reform for other global institutions," he said.

Advertisement

The proposed expansion of BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, aims to allow interested nations to join and establish a counterbalance to Western dominance.

Disagreements among the leaders over the extent and pace of expansion have been a central topic at the Johannesburg summit. Earlier, South Africa’s foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, announced that BRICS leaders have reached a consensus on expansion mechanisms.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • Despite aspirations to unite and amplify the voices of developing economies, the diverse economic scales and foreign policy objectives of BRICS countries have posed challenges to consensus-based decision-making.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: August 24, 2023, 13:30 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 10:21 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App