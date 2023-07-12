VIDEO: Rishi Sunak, Albanese Bring England-Australia Ashes Banter to NATO Summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese engaged in a light-hearted banter centered around the Ashes series while on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania.

In video footage shared on Twitter by Albanese, the pair were seen laughing about a row that started over a week ago when England claimed a regulation crease stumping was against the spirit of the game. Despite the historical tensions, UK’s Daily Mail quoted a government source as saying that the encounter between Sunak and Albanese was “very friendly."

Albanese playfully presented a paper displaying the scoreline of 2-1 in favor of Australia, while posing for photos. Sunak, on the other hand, brandished a picture showing England batsmen Mark Woods and Chris Woakes celebrating after their recent Test match victory at Headingley.

Advertisement

The banter didn’t stop there.

Taking a step further, Albanese produced a photo of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow being controversially stumped in the previous match at Lord’s, provoking a playful response from Sunak.

Referring to the infamous ‘Sandpaper Gate’ scandal, Sunak humorously remarked, “I’m sorry I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me." This back-and-forth was a continuation of their previous banter in the row that occurred during the Lord’s match earlier this month.

Read More: Ashes 2023: Michael Atherton Blames Jonny Bairstow’s ‘Dozy’ Attitude For His Controversial Run-Out

The incident at Lord’s, where Bairstow was stumped by Australia’s Alex Carey, caused an uproar among the crowd and led to interventions from both Sunak and Albanese. Sunak had expressed his belief that the stumping wasn’t within the spirit of the game, while Albanese advised Sunak to “stay in your crease" following Downing Street’s intervention.

Advertisement

The ongoing Ashes series has been marked by tensions and historical controversies, particularly the 2018 ‘sandpaper gate’ scandal involving Australian players Steve Smith and David Warner.