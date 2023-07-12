Rising Crimes Against Minorities in Pakistan: Boy Killed, 3 Girls Abducted and Converted

Pakistan’s attacks on minorities continues unabated with the help of police and lawmakers as one boy was killed over a minor dispute in Sindh’s Tando Muhammad Khan and three girls were abducted and forcefully converted to Islam in Rahim Yar Khan and Sindh province in separate incidents.

Unknown miscreants killed 16-year-old Shamlal, son of Nana Bagri, in Rahim Yar Khan during a dispute over the price of mangoes, the price of which were PKR 20 per kilo.

Two girls, Anita Kumari and Pooja Kumari, both residents of Rahim Yar Khan were abducted and forcefully converted to Islam. The local Hindu community alleged that the administration and police are siding with the perpetrators and not registering a case against the abductors. They also said that their grievances were not addressed.

A 13-year-old Sana Meghwar was abducted by 6 people from Nazarpur in Tando Ghulam Haider of Sindh Province on Monday.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that Sana was beaten and then forced to sit in a car by her kidnappers who abducted her while she was returning from the market with her mother. Her mother also sustained injuries in the attack.

Sana’s mother identified one of the attackers as 50-year-old Sheikh Imran who is a local landlord. Her father, Prem Meghwar, said even though he reported the incident to Nazarpur and Tandi Ghulam Hyder police stations, the police officials did not even visit the site of the incident or take statements from Sana’s mother and eyewitnesses.

Prem fears that Sheikh Imran’s will convert his daughter and marry her off to one of his three sons.

Widow Forcibly Converted