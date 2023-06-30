WATCH | Road Rage in Australia: Car Flips after Mounting on Sedan, Driver Rushes Out Brandishing Knife

An incident of road rage this week shocked Australia when a car mounted over another car before flipping onto its roof. Moments later the driver of the overturned car got out and allegedly brandished a knife at the driver of the other car.

The incident occurred on Victoria’s Princes Highway in Tynong North, 70 kilometres east of Melbourne on Thursday afternoon.

The Holden Astra was tailgating a sedan before it attempted to sideswipe it while overtaking but ended up driving up the side of the sedan. The entire incident was recorded by the driver of another car who had a dashcam installed.

The footage showed the moment the car flipped onto its roof before the driver got out and threatened the other motorist with the weapon. “Oh my god, bet he regrets that," the person in the car recording the events on the dashcam could be heard saying.

The driver of the sedan when charged by the other driver with the knife sped away. However, other drivers on the highway stopped and helped defuse the situation and separated the pair and called the cops.

Cops arrested the 50-year-old man after arriving at the scene. The man is from Morwell region of Australia.

He was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drive in a manner dangerous, careless driving, criminal damage, unlawful assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled weapon.

However, there were no injuries and the arrested man also has been released on bail and will now appear before the Dandenong Magistrate’s Court on November 3.

The memory of the two recent major road accidents that happened this year continues to haunt Australians. Earlier in May, a truck driver was charged after allegedly crashing into a school bus in Melbourne’s west causing injuries to several children and even leading to amputations.

Eight children out of the 46 children sustained serious injuries.

Another accident also happened earlier this month when 10 people returning from a wedding party died after their wedding bus crashed in an Australian wine region north of Sydney.