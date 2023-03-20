Rolls-Royce Receives Funds to Build Nuclear Reactor for Lunar Base

The UK Space Agency has granted funds to Rolls-Royce to develop a nuclear reactor for a moon base, the Guardian reported. The project will focus on how nuclear power can be used to support a lunar base for astronauts.

Scientists and engineers at Rolls Royce are working on a microreactor programme which will provide the technology which will provide power required by humans to live and work on the moon.

Rolls-Royce plans to have the reactor ready to send to the moon by 2029.

Experts speaking to the Guardian and PA Media said that nuclear power will increase the length of lunar missions. Space missions require power sources to support communications, life-support and science experiments.

The UK’s space agency announced funding worth £2.9 million for the project. The project will deliver an “initial demonstration of a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor".

UK science minister George Freeman said the government is excited to back this project. “As we prepare to see humans return to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, we are backing exciting research like this lunar modular reactor with Rolls-Royce to pioneer new power sources for a lunar base," Freeman said.

He said partnerships like this between British industry, the UK Space Agency and government also help generate jobs.

The UK Space Agency earlier granted £249,000 for a study in 2022.

Rolls-Royce will collaborate with University of Oxford, University of Bangor, University of Brighton, University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and Nuclear AMRC.

The report by PA Media said that a small and lightweight nuclear microreactor could generate continuous power regardless of location, availability of sunlight and other environmental conditions.

Rolls-Royce’s director of future programmes Abi Clayton this project will enable them to realise the plans of building a microreactor. He said this would bring benefits for both space and Earth.

“The technology will deliver the capability to support commercial and defence use cases alongside providing a solution to decarbonise industry and provide clean, safe and reliable energy," Clayton was quoted as saying by PA Media and the Guardian.

UK space agency’s chief executive Dr Paul Bate said the research by Rolls-Royce could lay the foundation for continuous human presence on the moon. He said this will also create jobs and generate further investment.

