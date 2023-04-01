Roof Collapse at Illinois Theatre during Concert Kills 1, Injures Several

A large section of the roof of a theatre in Illinois’ Belvidere collapsed on Friday evening, US-based media outlets said. The collapse happened during a concert at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois. CBS2 said that one person has been killed in the collapse and several others have been injured.

Rescue and emergency teams have rushed to the spot.

Independent journalist Brian Krassenstein said that emergency services have requested for 20 ambulances and that the collapse could have happened due to a tornado moving through the area earlier.

The collapse happened as severe storms with 90 mph winds blew through.

Advertisement

People gathered at the venue to attend a concert by Death metal bands Morbid Angel, Revocation and Skeletal Remains, according to CBS2.

The collapse happened 30 minutes into the concert. The first call came in as a mass-casualty collapse. Videos going viral on social media showed the protective covering over the entrance and a large part of the roof collapsed.

The CBS2 report said there were bricks lying in the middle of the street and some debris landed on nearby cars. It also said that the ceiling in front of the proscenium collapsed. Proscenium is the frame or arch separating the stage from the auditorium. Most of the attendees were likely gathered in front of the stage at the time.

Belvidere is located in Boone County, about 115 kms from Chicago.

Read all the Latest News here