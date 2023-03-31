Royal Fan Offers Burger King Crown to King Charles in Germany. Here's What Happens Next | WATCH

King Charles, who began his first state visit abroad since becoming the British monarch, received an awkward surprise in Germany when a royal fan offered him a Burger King crown made of paper.

The British King, 74, was in Berlin where spectators came out to see him and Queen Camilla. The royals are on a three-day visit to Germany in a trip billed as “an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties post-Brexit.

The incident happened at the Brandenburg Gate, where the King met the crowds waving British and German flags as they waited for the royals.

Advertisement

The King was shaking hands with the Royals fans when one of the visitor fans took off his crown, given away by Burger King, and tried to push it into King Charles’ hands.

“This is for you, if you want it," the royal fan said with a smile. “No, I’m alright," King Charles replied with a smile.

However, the awkward situation ended with the fan laughing off the refusal.

“I was shocked," 19-year-old Andreina Riera from Venezuela later said. According to a report in AFP, the paper crown, adorned with a Burger King logo, was complimented by the Queen Consort.

“I never imagined that could happen — her noticing me! I’m really happy," Riera said.

The video of the interaction has been posted on social media and has generated a lot of reactions.

Advertisement

During his visit, Charles will also become the first monarch to address the German parliament, with a speech on Thursday, before travelling to the port city of Hamburg on Friday.

Elizabeth II first visited Berlin in 1965 when the city was divided between a capitalist West and communist East, a trip that was seen as a key step in post-war reconciliation.

Charles himself is a regular in Germany, having been in the country more than 40 times.

Advertisement

He is fluent in German, a nod to the British royal family’s roots in Germany notably through Charles’s great-great-great-grandfather Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, queen Victoria’s husband.

Read all the Latest News here