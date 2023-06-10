Trends :Imran KhanPakistan RainsCanada WildfiresUK HeatwaveSouth Africa Earthquake
Runway Closed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport After 2 Jets Accidentally Contact Each Other

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 10:25 IST

Tokyo, Japan

Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports said (Representational image/PTI)
Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday, although no injuries were reported.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said.

TBS TV News showed footage of two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

The airlines, the airport and Japan’s Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.

    • The cause of the accident was not clear.

    Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: June 10, 2023, 10:25 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 10:25 IST
