Russia Blames Ukraine for Missile Attacks on Luhansk

Russian-installed officials on Friday said missiles fired by Ukrainian forces had injured six children and a Russian parliamentarian and damaged two disused factories in eastern Luhansk region’s main city, about 100 km (60 miles) behind the frontlines.

Luhansk authorities, in a post on Telegram, said two Ukrainian-made “grom" tactical missiles damaged or destroyed administrative buildings at a packaging plant and a factory producing cleaning materials in the city of Luhansk. Windows had been blown out in five homes, it said.

A photo accompanying the post showed a building largely reduced to rubble with one wall left standing.

Advertisement

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the region annexed by Russia last year, said six children had been injured. Officials said a member of the State Duma lower house of Russia’s parliament, Viktor Volodatsky, was also injured.

Videos posted earlier on social media showed a large plume of thick black smoke billowing over Luhansk city, which is around 30 km (18 miles) from the border with Russia.

Because the city lies far from Ukrainian positions, there was speculation among analysts that Ukraine could have used a new missile with a longer range.

Pasechnik said the attack was carried out to disrupt the region’s local Republic Day celebrations.

Reuters was unable to verify the claims. There was no immediate official reaction from Kyiv to the claimed strikes.

Ukraine’s Suspilne Donbas television station reported explosions in the city, quoting residents.

It is beyond the reach of most of the shorter-range missiles, such as the U.S.-supplied HIMARS, that Ukraine has largely been using in the conflict so far.

Advertisement

Britain this week said it had delivered to Ukraine multiple longer-range cruise missiles, which can hit targets at 300 km - the longest rockets that have been supplied to Ukraine by its Western allies.

The United States earlier this year said it would start providing Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs, GPS-guided “smart bombs" to Ukraine, with a range of around 150 km.