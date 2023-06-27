Trends :PrigozhinBolsonaroRussia-UkraineNagorno-KarabakhJulian Sands
Home » World » Russia Executed 77 Civilian Detainees in Ukraine: UN

Russia Executed 77 Civilian Detainees in Ukraine: UN

Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said that the agency documented the summary execution of 77 civilians while they were arbitrarily detained by the Russia

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region. (Image: Reuters File)
Russia has executed 77 civilians being held in arbitrary detention in Ukraine, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.

“We documented the summary execution of 77 civilians while they were arbitrarily detained by the Russian Federation," Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, told a press briefing in Geneva.

