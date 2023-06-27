Russia Executed 77 Civilian Detainees in Ukraine: UN

Russia has executed 77 civilians being held in arbitrary detention in Ukraine, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.
“We documented the summary execution of 77 civilians while they were arbitrarily detained by the Russian Federation," Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, told a press briefing in Geneva.
first published: June 27, 2023, 14:38 IST
last updated: June 27, 2023, 14:38 IST