Hours after Moscow airport was hit with a drone attack, Russia said on Sunday thwarted another such Ukrainian attempt to attack Crimea with 25 drones overnight.

“Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack with 25 drones of airplane type on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula. Sixteen Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems. Another nine Ukrainian drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having failed to reach the target, crashed into the waters of the Black Sea and Cape Tarkhankut," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Earlier, on the night of July 24, the Kyiv regime also attacked Crimea with drones. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all 17 vehicles were either shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare.

The report about the Crimea attack comes hours after three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early Sunday, in an attack that briefly shut an international airport.