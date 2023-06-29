Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » Russia Jetted Diplomats to Allies within Hours of Coup to Show Kremlin Remains In-Charge

Russia Jetted Diplomats to Allies within Hours of Coup to Show Kremlin Remains In-Charge

Russian diplomats rushed to Mali and Syria, where it is a major player, hours after the coup broke out.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 14:44 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The Kremlin rushed its diplomats to central and western Africa and to Syria where Wagner was in-charge of serious operations. (Image: Reuters)
The Kremlin rushed its diplomats to central and western Africa and to Syria where Wagner was in-charge of serious operations. (Image: Reuters)

Russian diplomats rushed to Central Africa and West Asia few hours after Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin attempted an armed rebellion against the Russian Federation on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

Diplomats rushed to Mali and Syria to assure the governments there that Kremlin still controls the government. It should be noted that Russia is deeply involved in both Malian and Syrian affairs through Wagner.

Wagner forces are heavily involved in Mali and Central African Republic as it has joined hands with the new military junta in Mali and the CAR government in their battle against Islamist militants, replacing long-time player France.

Russian mining firm M Invest, allegedly owned by Prigozhin, also happens to be one of Africa’s biggest gold producers.

Advertisement

The group has also helped Russia expand its economic footprint in Mali, Sudan, CAR and Libya as well as these nations are rich in diamonds, gold, oil and uranium.

However, following the groups entry into Mali and other adjoining nations allegations of widespread human rights abuses have been surfaced. The group is accused of killing 500 civilians in the Malian town of Moura in April 2022.

Prigozhin also runs online troll farms there in order to influence debate in Africa.

The mercenary group founded by the former Kremlin caterer Prigozhin was also instrumental in Syria. It helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad keep control of the oil and gas fields in return for slice of the profits. They have on several occasions fought against American soldiers in Syria as well.

The Wall Street Journal said that Kremlin diplomats assured Assad that Wagner will continue to operate in Syria but not independently.

Later on Wednesday, West Asia-based news outlets reported that Russian military police in Syria conducted raids on Wagner mercenary bases in the country.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The same message was also conveyed to Malian leader and leaders of CAR. CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadéra even uses Wagner bodyguards instead of soldiers from his own country.

    Wagner forces have played a key role in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and were also instrumental helping anti-Ukrainian forces during the 2014 Euromaidan events. They were also key in the capture of Bakhmut.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 29, 2023, 14:44 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 14:44 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App