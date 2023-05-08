Russia Launches Fresh Attacks across Ukraine ahead of Victory Day, Eyes Bakhmut Prize

A day before Russia celebrates Victory Day to commemorate its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, its military launched a large-scale wave of strikes on Kyiv and across Ukraine, injuring five and attacking its infrastructure.

Russia is gearing up to celebrate Victory Day with a military parade through Red Square and with news that its offensive in Ukraine is yielding results.

The attacks, in the forms of missile and drone strikes, set ablaze a foodstuff warehouse in Odessa. Other Ukrainian cities have reported blasts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s timing of the strikes on Ukraine reflects his mission objective in Ukraine - to denazify Russia’s neighbour, as Soviet troops did during World War II. Putin said during the launch of his so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine to free the country from the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.

Scorched earth tactics in Bakhmut continued as Russia’s Wagner military group did a u-turn and dug its heels in the city citing that new sets of weapons were coming from Moscow. Russia hopes it will be able to take it by Tuesday, a day before it celebrates Victory Day.

Sounds of explosions were heard from the southern region of Kherson and in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast, Reuters reported citing Ukrainian media outlets.

Videos of a large structure in Odessa fully engulfed in flames made rounds on Telegram. The building is said to be the foodstuff warehouse which the Russian military targeted.

The scale of the fresh attacks on Kyiv and other adjoining areas remain unclear as authorities were unable to clarify how many drones were deployed.

Air raid alerts blared for hours over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine and fears regarding a safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant grew Sunday after Russia-backed governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia province, Yegeny Balitsky, raised fears that fighting in the area would intensify, the Associated Press reported.

The report said that Balitsky ordered evacuation of 18 Russian-occupied communities, including Enerhodar, where most of the workers employed in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant live.

Following Balitsky’s orders at least 1,500 people were evacuated from two unspecified cities in the region as of Sunday. These developments were later confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities.

Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, troops from Moscow have seized the plant. However, despite the occupation, Ukrainian employees have continued to operate it, sometimes under severe pressure, the Associated Press said.

