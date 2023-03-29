Russia Reports Ukrainian Strikes on Occupied Melitopol

Russian occupation authorities reported strikes on Wednesday leading to power cuts in Melitopol, one of Ukraine’s main southern cities held by Russia and which is about 65 kilometres (40 miles) from the frontline.

Over the past few days Russia has accused Ukraine of multiple attacks in Melitopol, amid speculation of a future counter-offensive in that area.

Occupation officials said Ukrainian strikes on a locomotive depot caused no casualties, but led to power cuts.

Russian-installed regional official Vladimir Rogov said on Telegram that Ukrainians had used US high-precision HIMARS rockets.

The exiled Ukrainian mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov also reported explosions and said he was hoping Ukrainian forces would bring “good news".

Russia already accused Ukrainian forces of shelling Melitopol on March 27.

On March 23, occupation authorities said an improvised explosive device wounded a police officer.

They reported a car bomb attack that killed a Moscow-installed official on March 15.

A successful breakthrough in the area would allow Ukraine to cut the land corridor — seized in the invasion — that links mainland Russia to Crimea, a peninsula annexed in 2014.

Ukraine has said it could not lead another counter-offensive without the long-distance weapons needed to reach Russian depots and supply routes.

Kyiv has for now been able to use rockets with a range up to 80 kilometres.

The United States promised to provide weapons reaching up to 150 kilometres, which Russia says have already been delivered.

Kyiv has not confirmed the deliveries and says it needs more advanced Western weapons.

Last fall, Ukraine led successful counter-offensives in the northeast and in the south.

The southern counter-offensive, during which Ukrainians regained the city of Kherson, came after HIMARS strikes and attacks on occupation officials in Kherson.

