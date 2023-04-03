Russia Says Anti-Kremlin Navalny, Ukraine Murdered Military Blogger Tatarsky

Russian authorities blamed jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his associates along with Ukrainian officials for plotting the murder of top Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Tatarsky died in a bomb attack Sunday and 25 others were injured in an explosion at a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg. “The terrorist attack was planned by Ukrainian security services with the help of agents working with the so-called Anti-Corruption Foundation," Russian anti-terror investigators said according to AFP.

Russian investigators detained Darya Trepova, 26, as it probes the murder of Tatarsky. The Russian investigative committee later confirmed the arrest.

Russian-state media pointed out that a statuette was given to Tatarsky shortly before the blast, raising speculation that the explosive device could have been hidden inside the statuette, the BBC said.

The authorities have termed the attack as a high-profile murder as they investigate the attack which rocked Russia’s second biggest city.

Trepova is an anti-war activist and she was detained hours after the blast along with her mother and sister. The blast occurred at a cafe named Street Food Bar No 1 near the River Neva, the BBC said.

The bar was owned by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin who runs Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group which is currently fighting in Ukraine, contributing heavily in the Battle of Bakhmut, the BBC said.

Prigozhin paid tribute to Tatarsky in a late night video. Tatarsky ’s real name was Maxim Fomin. He was a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s so-called ‘military operation’.

Over half a million users subscribe to his blog and he took on a high-profile role after the war began in February 2022.

He also criticised Russian President Putin and lashed out at the military following their setbacks on the battlefield, the BBC said.

These military bloggers have become crucial because they are providing information about war in a country where people are frustrated due to lack of accurate information from official sources and state-run media.

It remains unclear who murdered Tatarsky but a section of Russians believe that the blogger was murdered in the same fashion as Darya Dugina, a vocal supporter of the war and the daughter of a Russian ultranationalist. She died in a car bomb attack in Moscow last year.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak blamed the blast on a Russian “internal political fight" and in a tweet said “spiders inside a jar are eating each other".

