Trends :WagnerPM Modi France VisitMacron's Gifts to PMHaitiFight Plastic
Home » World » Russia Says F-16 Jets in Ukraine Will be Seen as 'Nuclear' Threat

Russia Says F-16 Jets in Ukraine Will be Seen as 'Nuclear' Threat

Modern warplanes have been at the forefront of Kyiv's demands for military aid from its Western allies as it fights back against Russia's offensive

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 15:19 IST

Moscow, Russia

F-16 aircraft fly during a NATO media event at an airbase in Malbork, Poland. (Image: Reuters File)
F-16 aircraft fly during a NATO media event at an airbase in Malbork, Poland. (Image: Reuters File)

Russia will regard Western F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a “nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic weapons, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Modern warplanes have been at the forefront of Kyiv’s demands for military aid from its Western allies as it fights back against Russia’s offensive.

Lavrov spoke of a US plan to transfer F-16s to Ukraine, although Washington has not given the go-ahead for any country to supply them.

“Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. No amount of assurances will help here," Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Russian foreign ministry.

Advertisement

“In the course of combat operations, our servicemen are not going to sort out whether each particular aircraft of this type is equipped to deliver nuclear weapons or not.

“We will regard the very fact that the Ukrainian armed forces have such systems as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere."

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • The Netherlands and Denmark are leading a plan to train Ukrainian pilots on using the US-made aircraft as part of an 11-nation coalition.

    The programme will begin in Denmark in August after the United States authorised the move.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 15:19 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 15:19 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App