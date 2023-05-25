Russia Says Intercepted Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea

Russia said Thursday it had sent fighter jets to stop two US strategic bomber planes from “violating the state border" over the Baltic Sea, in the second such incident this week.
The Russian defence ministry said it had scrambled Su-27 and Su-35 fighter jets, saying it identified “the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers".
first published: May 25, 2023, 22:16 IST
last updated: May 25, 2023, 22:16 IST