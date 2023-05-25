Trends :Donald TrumpImran KhanBill GatesChina Elon Musk
Home » World » Russia Says Intercepted Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea

Russia Says Intercepted Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea

The Russian defence ministry said it had scrambled Su-27 and Su-35 fighter jets, saying it identified "the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers"

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 22:16 IST

Moscow, Russia

This is the second such incident this week. (File AFP)
This is the second such incident this week. (File AFP)

Russia said Thursday it had sent fighter jets to stop two US strategic bomber planes from “violating the state border" over the Baltic Sea, in the second such incident this week.

The Russian defence ministry said it had scrambled Su-27 and Su-35 fighter jets, saying it identified “the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: May 25, 2023, 22:16 IST
last updated: May 25, 2023, 22:16 IST
Read More