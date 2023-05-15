Russia Says Intercepts NATO Jets Over Baltic Sea

Russia said Monday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea to intercept two aircraft, one German and one French, which Moscow said had attempted to “violate" its airspace.
“After turning the foreign military planes away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter (jet) returned safely to its airbase," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
first published: May 15, 2023, 21:27 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 21:27 IST