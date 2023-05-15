Trends :Imran KhanSudan CrisisUS DefaultPakistan UnrestLukashenko
Russia Says Intercepts NATO Jets Over Baltic Sea

Earlier, US fighter jets intercepted six Russian planes flying in international airspace near Alaska.(File Image: Reuters)
Russia said Monday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea to intercept two aircraft, one German and one French, which Moscow said had attempted to “violate" its airspace.

“After turning the foreign military planes away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter (jet) returned safely to its airbase," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

