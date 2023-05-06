Trends :US Default FearsTexas Mall ShootingRussia-Ukraine Peace?Central Asia SummitChina Data Erasure
Home » World » Russia says it Downed Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea

Russia says it Downed Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea

State-run agency TASS said this was the second official confirmation of a Grim missile being neutralised over Crimea, after a first reported case in April

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST

Moscow

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (Image: Reuters)
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Russia said Saturday its forces had downed a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, amid an expected offensive by Kyiv.

“Air defence forces shot down a ballistic missile over the Republic of Crimea. The missile was launched with Ukraine’s Grim-2 system. There was no damage or casualties," the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on social media.

His advisor Oleg Kryuchkov later said two such missiles were shot down, Russian news agencies reported.

AFP was unable to verify the claims.

Advertisement

State-run agency TASS said this was the second official confirmation of a Grim missile being neutralised over Crimea, after a first reported case in April.

Russia has in recent weeks seen an uptick in drone incursions and train sabotage, which experts suggest are part of Ukraine’s preparations for an expected spring offensive.

RELATED NEWS

Moscow has denounced Ukrainian “sabotage" of an “unprecedented momentum", but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for any of the incidents.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 23:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Smoking Hot Photos From Maldives Vacay, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Uorfi Javed Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About