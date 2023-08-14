Russia Says Scrambled Jet to Intercept Norwegian Aircraft Nearing Border

Russia announced Monday that it had dispatched a MiG-29 fighter jet to “prevent a violation" of its border by a Norwegian military patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea.

“As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign military plane made a U-turn away from the borders of the Russian Federation," the Russian defence ministry said.

“There was no violation of the border," the statement added, identifying the Norwegian aircraft as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.

The defence ministry said its flight was carried out in accordance with international rules, “without crossing air routes or making dangerous rapprochement."

NATO member Norway shares a land border with Russia as well as a maritime border in the Barents Sea.