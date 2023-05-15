Russia Says Shot Down UK Storm Shadow Missile Fired by Kyiv

The Russian defence ministry said Monday that it had downed a long-range Storm Shadow missile fired by Ukrainian forces that had been provided by the UK.
“Air defence systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile" as well as 10 projectiles fired by HIMARS, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing, referring to the last 24 hours.
first published: May 15, 2023, 17:51 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 17:51 IST