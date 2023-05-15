Trends :Imran KhanSudan CrisisUS DefaultPakistan UnrestLukashenko
Home » World » Russia Says Shot Down UK Storm Shadow Missile Fired by Kyiv

Air defence systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile

May 15, 2023

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of a tank on a road to the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 12, 2023. (Image: Reuters)
The Russian defence ministry said Monday that it had downed a long-range Storm Shadow missile fired by Ukrainian forces that had been provided by the UK.

“Air defence systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile" as well as 10 projectiles fired by HIMARS, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing, referring to the last 24 hours.

