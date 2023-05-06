Trends :US Default FearsTexas Mall ShootingRussia-Ukraine Peace?Central Asia SummitChina Data Erasure
Russia Says US 'Primarily' Responsible for Car Blast that Wounded Pro-Kremlin Writer

Russia Says US 'Primarily' Responsible for Car Blast that Wounded Pro-Kremlin Writer

The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States, Russia said

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 23:42 IST

Moscow

Pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin has been wounded in a car bomb blast.
Pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin has been wounded in a car bomb blast. (Twitter/@AleksandrX13)

Russia’s foreign ministry said Saturday the United States was “primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

“The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that “the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 06, 2023, 23:42 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 23:42 IST
