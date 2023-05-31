Trends :ChatGPTChinaKhalistanImran KhanNew Zealand New Rule
Russia Slams 'Ill-thought Out Provocative Actions' After Germany Closes Consulates

Russia Slams 'Ill-thought Out Provocative Actions' After Germany Closes Consulates

There should be no doubt in Berlin that these ill-thought out provocative actions will not remain without our proper reaction, the Russian foreign ministry said

Moscow, Russia

File photo of a Russian flag. (Image: Reuters)
Moscow on Wednesday decried Germany’s decision to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence on its soil as an “ill-thought out" move and vowed a response.

