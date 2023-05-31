Russia Slams 'Ill-thought Out Provocative Actions' After Germany Closes Consulates

Moscow on Wednesday decried Germany’s decision to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence on its soil as an “ill-thought out" move and vowed a response.
“There should be no doubt in Berlin that these ill-thought out provocative actions will not remain without our proper reaction," the Russian foreign ministry said.
first published: May 31, 2023, 23:05 IST
last updated: May 31, 2023, 23:05 IST