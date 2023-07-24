Russia Teaching Children Basics of Combat Drone Operation as Ukraine War Rages On

The UK defence ministry on Monday claimed that all school-going Russian children are going to be taught the basics of combat drone operation in an updated curriculum.

The UK defence ministry said that the announcement was made by Russian senator Artem Sheikin who said that lessons will be taught on unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reconnaissance and how to counter enemy drones.

The ministry said that not just drone lessons but assault rifle training, hand grenade skills and combat first aid are also included in the curriculum.

“The UAV lessons join assault rifle training, hand grenade skills and combat first aid in the revised ‘Basics of Life Safety’ syllabus for year 10 and 11 students, due to be mandated from 1 September 2023," the UK Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Russian state-run news agency TASS reported in November 2022 that the curriculum would be tested in January 2023 and under the new rules high school students will likely go through 35 hours of training.

A report by the Jerusalem Post said that the introduction of militarism in the Russian curriculum is aimed at preparing young children for conscription and volunteers.

However, conscripts who were drafted in the partial mobilisation in 2022 suffered due to lack of training and preparedness.

The Ukraine war is added to the history curriculum of 10th and 11th graders and younger students are required to attend weekly patriotic classes called “Important Conversations".

The training modules are included in an existing mandatory course called Fundamentals of Life Safety (FLS) but the UK defence ministry expressed concern that other lesson plans are already overloaded with subjects.

The UK defence ministry also warned that Russia’s renewed emphasis on military induction for children will inculcate a culture of militarised patriotism and not genuine capability.

“Russia’s renewed emphasis on military induction for children is largely an effort to cultivate a culture of militarised patriotism rather than develop genuine capability," the defence ministry said.

It also highlighted that the addition of UAV skills show that Russia has identified “use of tactical UAVs in Ukraine as an enduring component of contemporary war".

Kyiv’s infrastructure has been targeted several times throughout the ongoing 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war using Lancet loitering munition. It has also proved effective in slowing Ukraine down and impacting its slow counteroffensive.