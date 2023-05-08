Trends :Modi US State VisitImran ArrestedPakistan UnrestPakistan ArmyRussia-Ukraine
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » World » Russia to 'Develop' its Military Facilities in Kyrgyzstan

    Russia to 'Develop' its Military Facilities in Kyrgyzstan

    In a statement, Kremlin said the heads of state emphasised the importance of strengthening the Kyrgyz Republic's armed forces and developing Russian military facilities on its territory

    Advertisement

    Published By: Saurabh Verma

    AFP

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:48 IST

    Moscow

    File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: AFP)
    File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: AFP)

    Russia will “develop" its military installations in Central Asian ally Kyrgyzstan, the Kremlin said Monday, following talks between the two countries’ leaders in Moscow.

    “The heads of state emphasised the importance of strengthening the Kyrgyz Republic’s armed forces and developing Russian military facilities on its territory," the Kremlin said in a statement.

    Kyrgyzstan, a majority-Muslim country of nearly seven million people, hosts a Russian military base made up of an airfield, a naval installation on Lake Issyk-Kul and several other sites.

    President Sadyr Japarov met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, on the eve of Victory Day, a Soviet war anniversary to be marked by an army parade through Red Square.

    Advertisement

    Japarov will be one of several foreign leaders to attend the parade this year.

    Russia and Kyrgyzstan, an ex-Soviet republic, are linked through a Moscow-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

    According to the statement released by the Kremlin, the two countries also expect to “deepen military and technical cooperation" as well as their economic and cultural relations in order to “reach a new level of integration".

    The leaders agreed to boost military ties as Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine stretches into its second year and the West is mulling new sanctions against Moscow.

    Read all the Latest News here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: May 08, 2023, 20:48 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 20:48 IST
    Read More