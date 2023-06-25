Russia News LIVE Updates: Wagner Chief to Leave Russia in Deal to Avoid 'Bloodshed'; His Troops Pull Out of Rostov-on-Don

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 17:16 IST
Moscow, Russia
The greatest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power fizzled out after the rebellious mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat, according to news agency AP.
The brief revolt, though, exposed vulnerabilities among Russian government forces, with Wagner Group soldiers under the command of Yevgeny Prigozhin able to move unimpeded into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advance hundreds of kilometers (miles) toward Moscow. The Russian military scrambled to defend Russia’s capital.
The leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has agreed to go into exile in Belarus, the Kremlin said, after President Vladimir Putin was forced to accept an amnesty deal to halt a mutiny.
The agreement appears to end the immediate threat that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private army could storm Moscow, but analysts said Wagner’s revolt had exposed a fragility in Putin’s rule.
Security measures imposed under an “anti-terrorism operation" were still in place in Moscow on Sunday, and Prigozhin’s exact whereabouts were unclear, but his troops had left a military headquarters they had seized in southern Russia.
Wagner fighters were leaving Russia’s southern Voronezh region Sunday, the local governor said, after the group halted a dramatic rebellion to bring down Russia’s top brass and U-turned on a march to Moscow.
The Kremlin announced Saturday that the mutiny had ended after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin agreed to leave Russia for Moscow-allied Belarus.
Little is known about what happened in Voronezh region on Saturday, where Russia said the army was deployed and led “combat" operations.
An “anti-terrorist operation regime" was still in force in Moscow on Sunday, a day after mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the Russian capital, in a dramatic security crisis for President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin announced Saturday that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who led the rebellion will be sent to Belarus after mediation by Minsk leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Prigozhin’s whereabouts were unknown on Sunday, but Moscow said the “armed rebellion" charges against him will be dropped and his fighters will also not be prosecuted.
Militia leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who turned his Wagner force against the military leadership in Moscow, will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped, the Kremlin said Saturday.
“Avoiding bloodshed, internal confrontation, and clashes with unpredictable results was the highest goal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. READ MORE
President Vladimir Putin has long profited from the actions of the Wagner mercenary group, but the mutiny led by its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin presents the Russian strongman with a challenge that could irreparably damage his authority, analysts say.
During its decade-long existence, Wagner’s operations in Africa, Syria and eastern Ukraine have served Putin’s political interests, with the president appearing to relish, rather than fear, the internal rivalries created by its success.
But now the organisation, whose development was encouraged by Putin, has turned against him. READ MORE
Fighters from the Wagner mercenary group have left the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don with their leader Yevegeny Prigozhin, the regional governor said early Sunday.
“A Wagner column left Rostov and headed to their field camps," governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram. On Saturday they seized control of a key military base there.
The rebellion by the Wagner Group, the so-called militia in Russia that has threatened Vladimir Putin, will only further consolidate the president’s hold, citing threat to the unity of the country, according to the observation by the Indian government sources.
They feel Russians will unite behind Putin, whose popularity as a leader may further grow in the country, as people will perceive the Wagner Group’s act as a “threat" to Russia.
The sources further reveal that the West and the media may want to create a narrative around the mutiny led by the Wagner Group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, but “Putin may just become stronger after this". “Wagner Group chief may be tagged rebellious and his act may be considered as treason." READ MORE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is likely “very scared" and hiding someplace as rebel mercenaries advance on Moscow.
“The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation, adding that Putin has “created this threat himself."
Under the deal announced Saturday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prigozhin will go to neighboring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped.
The United States and its allies held close consultations but publicly stayed on the sidelines Saturday as officials waited to see how the armed revolt by longtime Kremlin insider Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private Wagner army would play out.
As the rebel force threatened to march on Moscow — then announced a stunning pull-back — US officials carefully avoided direct comment on what some stressed was an “internal" situation in Russia, while Moscow warned them to stay out of the fray.
US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain amid concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s control over the nuclear-armed country could be slipping.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that his forces could protect Europe from Russian forces, but added: “Now is the time to provide all the weapons necessary for defence."
Kyiv needed F-16 fighter jets and Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), he said. “The security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on our defence."
US spy agencies picked up signs days ago that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was preparing to rise up against Russia’s defense establishment, US media reported on Saturday.
Intelligence officials conducted briefings at the White House, the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill about the potential for unrest in nuclear-armed Russia a full day before it unfolded, the Washington Post and New York Times reported.
Spy agencies first began tracking indications that Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary force intended to move against the Russian military leadership in mid-June, the Post said.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Saturday he had negotiated with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin an end to the movement of his mercenary troops inside Russia in order to deescalate the situation.
“Yevgeny Prigozhin has accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on stopping the movement of armed individuals from the Wagner group on Russian territory and further steps on deescalating tensions," Lukashenko’s press service said in a statement.
Minsk said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko after the chief of Wagner announced he was turning around his forces.
“The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail about the results of negotiations with the leadership of PMC Wagner," Lukashenko’s press service said in a statement, adding Putin “thanked his Belarusian colleague."
The chief of the rebel Wagner mercenary force threatened to march on Moscow on Saturday before announcing a stunning pull-back, saying he did not want to spill blood.
Authorities in the southern Russian region of Lipetsk on Saturday began lifting restrictions after the rebel mercenary group Wagner, which had entered the province earlier, announced it would fall back.
“We are beginning to lift restrictions introduced today," Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.
Rebel mercenary Wagner group on Saturday began pulling back fighters and equipment from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, after its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin halted the fighters’ march on Moscow.
An AFP reporter at the scene saw a tank, several cargo trucks and several minivans carrying fighters leave the military headquarters the group had occupied earlier.
The Kremlin said Saturday that a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group would not affect Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, a top official said.
Government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “out of the question" that Wagner’s aborted rebellion would impact Russia’s campaign against Kyiv, adding that Moscow was grateful to Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko for his efforts in mediating the crisis.
The Kremlin said Saturday that it had agreed a deal with the mercenary group Wagner, which has openly challenged the Russian authorities, to avoid further bloodshed.
“Avoiding bloodshed, internal confrontation, and clashes with unpredictable results was the highest goal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko’s mediating efforts were aimed at achieving that goal.
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has humiliated Russian President Vladimir Putin with his aborted rebellion, the Ukrainian presidency said Saturday.
“Prigozhin humiliated Putin/the state and showed that there is no longer a monopoly on violence," Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Twitter.
The United States and its allies publicly stayed on the sidelines as officials waited to see how the revolt would play out. US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain amid concerns that Putin’s control over the nuclear-armed country could be slipping.
Moscow issued a stiff warning to the United States and allies to stay back. “The rebellion plays into the hands of Russia’s external enemies," the foreign ministry said.
By early Sunday Wagner had pulled fighters and equipment from Rostov-on-Don, where they had seized the military headquarters, said the regional governor.
But before they left, dozens of residents were cheering and chanting “Wagner! Wagner!" outside the military headquarters they had captured.
Authorities in the southern Lipetsk region announced the lifting of restrictions after earlier reporting Wagner fighters in their territory, where the local capital is just 420 kilometres (260 miles) south of Moscow.
The chief of the rebel Wagner mercenary force will leave Russia and won’t face charges after calling off his troops’ advance on Saturday, Moscow said, easing Russia’s most serious security crisis in decades. The feud between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russia’s military brass came to a violent head in the past day, with his forces capturing a key army headquarters in southern Russia and then heading north to threaten the capital.
Within hours of Prigozhin’s about-face, the Kremlin announced he would leave for Belarus and Russia would not prosecute either him or the group’s members.
Prior To that, Prigozhin announced that his troops were “turning our columns around and going back to field camps" to avoid bloodshed in the Russian capital.
A popular Russian military blogger says the Wagner mercenaries shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship in the Voronezh region on Saturday. Yevgeny Poddubny said both crewmembers were killed and posted pictures of the helicopter’s charred debris. Russian media and military bloggers reported several purported helicopter attacks on advancing Wagner convoys.
Another popular blogger, a former military pilot using the nickname Fighterbomber, said that Wagner forces shot two Mi-8 helicopters and Il-18 communications aircraft of the Russian air force earlier Saturday.
The Russian military didn’t comment on the claims, which couldn’t be independently confirmed.
US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday about the situation in Russia.
According to a statement from the White House, the four leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during the conversation. However, the White House said U.S. officials were wary of weighing in further on the situation and “wanted to avoid any comment that could be misconstrued to suggest the U.S. was taking a side in the apparently internal conflict."
The owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin claimed early on Saturday that his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and had reached Rostov, saying they faced no resistance from young conscripts at checkpoints and that his forces “aren’t fighting against children."
“But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said in one of a series of angry video and audio recordings posted on social media beginning late Friday. “We are moving forward and will go until the end."
He claimed that the chief of the General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, scrambled warplanes to strike Wagner’s convoys, which were driving alongside ordinary vehicles. Prigozhin also said his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter that fired on a civilian convoy, but there was no independent confirmation.
The 62-year-old Prigozhin, a former convict, has long ties to the Russian leader and won lucrative Kremlin catering contracts that earned him the nickname Putin’s chef. He gained attention in the U.S. when he and a dozen other Russian nationals were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord ahead of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory. He formed the Wagner mercenary group, which sent military contractors to Libya, Syria, several African countries and eventually Ukraine. Wagner forces have played a crucial role, capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, an area where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place.
A rebellious mercenary commander said Saturday he ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, appearing to defuse a dramatically escalating crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power. Moscow had braced for the arrival of forces from the Wagner Group, a private army led by Yevgeny Prigozhin that has been fighting alongside regular Russian troops in Ukraine, by erecting checkpoints with armoured vehicles and troops on the city’s southern edge. Red Square was shut down, and the mayor urged motorists to stay off some roads.
But Prigozhin announced that while his men were just 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Moscow, he decided to turn them back to avoid shedding Russian blood. He did not say whether the Kremlin had responded to his demand to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. There was no immediate comment from Putin’s government.
Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner private military contractor, confirmed Saturday morning that he and his troops reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine.
Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.
Putin condemned the rebellion at a time when Russia was “fighting the toughest battle for its future" with its war in Ukraine. “The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us," Putin said.
Russia News Live Updates: About 24 hours after an apparent rebellion began, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wagner Group, on Saturday said he ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, a move appearing to defuse the crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his over two decades in power.
However, the brief revolt exposed vulnerabilities among Russian government forces, with Wagner troops able to move unimpeded into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advance toward Moscow, while the military scrambled to defend the capital.
As part of the deal announced on Saturday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prigozhin will go to neighbouring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped.
The government also said it would not prosecute Wagner fighters who took part, while those who did not join in were to be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry.
The announcement followed a statement from the office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko saying he had negotiated a deal with Prigozhin after discussing the issue with Putin. Prigozhin agreed to halt the advance in a proposed settlement including security guarantees for Wagner troops, Lukashenko’s office said, without elaborating.
Putin had vowed earlier to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his onetime protege. In a televised speech to the nation, he called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason.”
In allowing Prigozhin and his forces to go free, Peskov said, Putin’s “highest goal” was “to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results.”
The risk for Putin is whether he will be seen as weak, analysts said.
“Putin has been diminished for all time by this affair,” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst said on CNN.
Meanwhile, Moscow had braced for the arrival of forces from the Wagner Group, a private army that has been fighting alongside regular Russian troops in Ukraine, by erecting checkpoints with armoured vehicles and troops on the city’s southern edge. Red Square was shut down, and the mayor had urged motorists to stay off some roads.
But Prigozhin announced that while his men were just 200 kilometres (120 miles) from Moscow, he decided to turn them back to avoid shedding Russian blood. He did not say whether the Kremlin had responded to his demand to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Putin had vowed harsh consequences for organizers of the armed uprising led by his onetime protege, who brought his forces out of Ukraine, seized a key military facility in southern Russia and advanced toward Moscow.
In a televised speech to the nation, Putin called the rebellion a betrayal and treason. All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment, Putin said. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders.
It wasn’t immediately clear what concessions, if any, Putin may have made to persuade Prigozhin to halt his march. If he accedes to Prigozhin’s demand to oust Shoigu, Prigozhin would emerge from the crisis as a clear winner in a major blow to Putin’s authority. If Prigozhin agrees not to press the demand, Putin could award him with more lucrative government contracts like those on which he has built his fortune in the past.
The dramatic developments came exactly 16 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s largest conflict since World War II, which has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and reduced cities to rubble.
Ukrainians hoped the Russian infighting would create opportunities for its army to take back territory seized by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow was suffering full-scale weakness and that Kyiv was protecting Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, called for Prigozhin’s arrest Friday night after he declared the armed rebellion.
Prigozhin said earlier Saturday that his fighters would not surrender, as we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.
Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland, he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel. Prigozhin said he had 25,000 troops under his command and urged the army not to offer resistance.
(With AP Inputs)