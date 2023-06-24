Russia News: Wagner Troops Stop Advance Towards Moscow to Avoid 'Russian Bloodshed', Head Back to Field Camps

In an address to the nation amid the Wagner Revellion, Russian President Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of betraying Russia out of personal ambition and called the Wagner rebellion- a ‘stab in the back’ to Russia. Tensions between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry increased with the Wagner leader threatening to attack Russian troops in retaliation for what he claims was a deadly strike against his own paramilitary forces.

According to the latest reports, the Wagner group has taken control over Russian military headquarters in Rostov.