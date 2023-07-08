Guns, Gold Bars, Wigs: Inside Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's Lavish Mansion Raided by Russian Forces

A raid by Russian security forces has revealed pictures and videos from Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s lavish mansion and office in St Petersburg. The images broadcast by Russian media showed police entering Prigozhin’s residence, a vast and luxurious mansion with a helicopter parked in the grounds.

The forces discovered a wardrobe full of wigs, gold bars and a stuffed alligator among other bizarre things from his residence after the Wagner chief’s failed coup attempt last month, according to a report by pro-Kremlin media outlet Izvestia.

Advertisement

Prigozhin launched a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership on June 23 and sent an armed column towards Moscow in the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership. Prigozhin later called off his men, and agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus.

The videos of the raid, reportedly from June 25, also show assault weapons, ammunition, wads of rubles and dollars, gold ingots and a photograph allegedly showing the severed heads of the Wagner leader’s enemies at the mansion.

The lavish mansion also had a lengthy indoor swimming pool with a bathing area, slides and a jacuzzi while the rooms were lit up with glass chandeliers.

Advertisement

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s wardrobe had a collection of wigs of colours ranging from grey to a mousy brown while photos showing the Wagner chief using them for disguise. The photographs, taken from Prigozhin’s personal albums, appear to have been taken during trips to various African and Middle Eastern countries where Wagner had presence in recent years.

It was also claimed that cash worth 600 million roubles ($6.4 million) had been found in the Wagner chief’s properties. Several passports in Prigozhin’s name but with photos of different people were also discovered from his residence.

Dmitry Kiselev, one of the main faces of the Russian propaganda machine, has claimed Wagner had received more than 858 billion rubles ($9.7 billion) in state funds.

Advertisement

In a stunning admission earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin said for the first time that Russian authorities “fully" financed the paramilitary outfit.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, Wagner received more than 86 billion rubles from the Russian state, Putin said. Private mercenary groups are banned under Russian law.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that agents from the Federal Security Services have raided the headquarters of the Wagner Group in St Petersburg to find evidence against Prigozhin.