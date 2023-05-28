Trends :Moscow Drone AttackHui MuslimsFlorida ShootingPutin ImmunityChaman Lal
Home » World » Russia Warns West 'Playing with Fire' Over F-16 Jets for Ukraine

Russia Warns West 'Playing with Fire' Over F-16 Jets for Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West was playing with fire, without a doubt

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 15:38 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. (Image: Reuters File)
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. (Image: Reuters File)

Russia’s top diplomat warned Sunday that Western nations were “playing with fire" by agreeing to provide Ukraine with US-made F-16 fighter jets, calling it “an unacceptable escalation" of the conflict.

“It’s playing with fire, without a doubt," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an excerpt from a Russian TV interview posted on social media, denouncing an attempt to “weaken Russia" by “Washington, London and their satellites in the EU".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: May 28, 2023, 15:08 IST
last updated: May 28, 2023, 15:38 IST
Read More