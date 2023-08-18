Trends :PM Modi BRICSChildren TrappedShinawatra JailedIndian KilledIndia and BRICS
Home » World » Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Jointly Patrol Pacific Ocean

Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Jointly Patrol Pacific Ocean

Russian and Chinese navy conduct joint Pacific Ocean patrols and naval exercises in East China Sea. Details of their operations

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 10:38 IST

Moscow, Russia

Participants sail boats during the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise North.Interaction - 2023 in the waters of the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released July 20, 2023. (Reuters File Photo)
Participants sail boats during the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise North.Interaction - 2023 in the waters of the Sea of Japan, in this still image taken from video released July 20, 2023. (Reuters File Photo)

Russian and Chinese warships are conducting joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean involving rescue training and drills for countering air strikes, Moscow’s defence ministry said Friday. Video released by Russian state news agency TASS showed nine large vessels sailing in a diamond formation as crew members stood to attention on deck.

The drills also included practising the “replenishment of fuel reserves by ships and the transfer of cargo on the go", the defence ministry said, adding that the joint detachment of ships had covered more than 6,400 nautical miles since the start of the exercises. “A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the PLA Navy is currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea," said the ministry, referring to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

“During this period, the sailors of the two countries conducted anti-submarine exercises, repulsed an air strike by a mock enemy, conducted rescue training at sea, and perfected the skills of taking off and landing helicopters on the decks of warships," the statement read.

Advertisement

Ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown closer in recent years, as prolonged fighting in Ukraine has shattered Russia’s relationship with Western governments. A Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said Monday that naval fleets of the two countries were conducting maritime patrols in western and northern regions of the Pacific Ocean.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • “These actions are not aimed at a third party and are not related to the current international and regional situation," the spokesperson added. Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu visited Russia this week to attend the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, where he called for closer military cooperation.

    Moscow and Beijing have ramped up bilateral defence collaboration in recent months, carrying out a joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea in July. The displays of force have caused concerns in the region — the July air patrol led to South Korea deploying fighter jets as a precaution.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: August 18, 2023, 09:53 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 10:38 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App