Russian NSA Patrushev Dials Counterpart Ajit Doval, Apprises Him of Situation in Moscow

The secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev called National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday to discuss issues related to Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security.

Both officials also discussed how to deepen the relationship and framework of bilateral and multilateral formats in detail. Patrushev also apprised Doval of the latest events in Russia.

While the release by the Russian government did not mention anything about the failed uprising staged by the Wagner group, it should be noted that the call came soon after the Russian government foiled the plans of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who once worked as a caterer in the Kremlin.

Prigozhin, who took up arms against the Russian Federation, is currently in exile in Belarus. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly brokered peace between Prigozhin and the Kremlin, warning the former that his coup bid will be crushed along with him and his mercenary group.

The two officials, Doval and Patrushev, earlier met in March to discuss issues related to defence, energy, counter-terrorism besides discussing trade in rouble-rupee mechanism and increasing cooperation in Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Patrushev also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year to brief him about the state of Russia-India ties when he visited India to attend the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in New Delhi.

Doval also met Russian President Putin earlier this year where they discussed the Afghanistan issue and agreed to implement the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership.

Russia has reached out to ally nations following the failed uprising attempt staged by Wagner. A report by the Wall Street Journal said that Russian jetted their diplomats to Mali and Syria and dialled the government of the Central African Republic (CAR) to say the Kremlin is in charge. These three nations are crucial for the Kremlin because Wagner runs security operations in these three countries and are also protecting its natural resources.