Kremlin 'Attack': Where Was Putin When Ukrainian Drones Were Launched? Here's What We Know

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not hurt in the drone attack allegedly launched by Ukraine at the Kremlin in an “attempt to assassinate" him during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the 70-year-old leader was not present in the targeted building at the time of the alleged incident.

Peskov said Putin was working at his Novo Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Wednesday at the time and would still take part in a scheduled World War II Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned. Russia marks the occasion with a huge military parade on Red Square, for which seating has already been erected.

He told news agency RIA Novosti that Putin was working today from the bunker of his Novo Ogaryovo residence after the alleged drone attack.

A statement from the Kremlin said remains of the downed drones fell on the territory of the Kremlin complex but no casualties or material damage was reported.

Purported videos emerged on social media where a plume of smoke over the Kremlin after the alleged attack can be seen. News18 was not able to verify the authenticity of the videos.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an immediate ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital.

On Red Square on Wednesday, news agency AFP saw no traces of damage on the Kremlin dome but did see people walk up the building.

‘We didn’t attack Putin’

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuted Russia’s claims that Kyiv had attempted to kill Putin, after Kremlin said two drones were shot down by Russian defences.

“We didn’t attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal. We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities," Zelensky was quoted as saying by AFP at a joint press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

