Russian President Vladimir Putin Survived 5 Assassination Attempts Earlier | A Listicle

Kremlin on Wednesday claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt by Kiev.

Moscow alleged that Ukraine attacked Putin’s residence in the walled Kremlin citadel with drones, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

While there was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities, it is not the first time that Moscow made claims about assassination attempts on Putin.

According to reports, the Russian president has so far survived five assassination attempts. Here’s a timeline:

2022

The last attempt was reported by media in May last year when Ukraine’s Chief of Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov revealed that an “unsuccessful attempt" to assassinate the Russian President was made at the start of the Russian-Ukraine war. The report was first published by The Sun.

“Putin was attacked. He was even attacked in the line of, as they say, representatives of the Caucasus not so long ago. This is non-public information. An unsuccessful attempt, but it took place … It was about two months ago," Kyrylo Budanov said.

2012

Before that, another attempt to assassinate President Putin was made in 2012. Russian special forces arrested a Chechen rebel- Adam Osmayev- who confessed to planning Vladimir Putin’s assassination.

“Our goal was to go to Moscow and try to kill Prime Minister Putin. Our deadline was after the Russian presidential election," he was then quoted as saying by the media.

2023

According to the Sunday Times report, an anti-terror squad from British police reportedly planned to kill Vladimir Putin in October 2003. The report claimed that two men suspected to be assassins were arrested. One of them was a former Russian secret service hitman.

2002

Another attempt to kill Vladimir Putin was made during his visit to Azerbaijan. At the time, an Iraqi man was held for plotting to kill the Russian leader and he was believed to have links with Afghanistan and the Chechen rebel forces. Both the man and his supposed accomplice were arrested and later sentenced to 10 years in prison.

2002

In November 2002, the Russian authorities were tipped off about a plan to assassin President Vladimir Putin. As per the intel, the assassins were targeting his car. It was then claimed that a group of people disguised as repairmen placed a bomb on the road the Russian leader was supposed to pass through.

