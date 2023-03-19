Home » World » Russian President Putin Visits Crimea to Mark Anniversary of Black Sea Peninsula's Annexation from Ukraine

Russian President Putin Visits Crimea to Mark Anniversary of Black Sea Peninsula's Annexation from Ukraine

Russia seized Crimea in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 07:23 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturday on a visit to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine, Russian state media reported.

State TV showed a brief clip of a casually dressed Putin walking with a group of officials, and promised further details shortly.

Russia seized Crimea in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine says it will fight to expel Russia from Crimea and all other territory that Russia has occupied in the year-long war.

first published: March 19, 2023, 06:56 IST
last updated: March 19, 2023, 07:23 IST
