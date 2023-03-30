Russian Security Chief Nikolay Patrushev Calls on PM Modi

Russia’s Secretary of the Russian Security Council (NSA) Nikolay Patrushev on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

“Issues of the Russian-Indian bilateral cooperation of mutual interest were discussed," the Russian embassy in India said in a tweet.

The top Russian security official was in India to attend the 18th Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in the national capital. India, as the current chair of the SCO, hosted a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA).

Patrushev on Wednesday also held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and discussed regional and international issues, along with ways to further cooperation between the two countries in the field of security.

“While on a visit to NewDelhi, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with #India’s National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval," the Russian embassy said.

The meeting between Patrushev and NSA Doval came as Russian energy giant Rosneft announced a deal on Wednesday to ramp up oil sales to India.

In a statement, Rosneft said that its CEO Igor Sechin had traveled to India and brokered an agreement with the head of the Indian Oil Corporation.

“Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil Company signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies as well (as) diversify the grades to India," Rosneft said in a statement, as quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

This comes a day after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow’s oil sales to India had surged more than twentyfold last year.

