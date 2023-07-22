Trends :Ishaq DarGreta ThunbergAnjem ChoudaryGreeceDrone Classes
Home » World » Russian War Correspondent Killed in South Ukraine: Army

Russian War Correspondent Killed in South Ukraine: Army

RIA Novosti news agency correspondent, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian strike in southern Zaporizhzhia region

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 18:24 IST

Moscow, Russia

The agency also reported his death, saying he was killed near the frontline village of Pytikhatki.(Representative Image- Shutterstock)
The agency also reported his death, saying he was killed near the frontline village of Pytikhatki.(Representative Image- Shutterstock)

A Russian war correspondent working for the state RIA Novosti news agency, Rostislav Zhuravlev, was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, the military announced.

The agency also reported his death, saying he was killed near the frontline village of Pytikhatki.

“As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian army using cluster munitions, four journalists were wounded in various levels of severity," the Russian army said in a statement.

“During an evacuation, the RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds that resulted from the cluster munitions exploding."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu's Nutritionist Shares Hacks For Belly Fat; Here's How You Too Can Achieve A Flat Tummy

    • It said the other correspondents have wounds of “medium severity."

    Russian war correspondents have greatly risen in influence during Moscow’s more than 17-month long offensive in Ukraine.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 22, 2023, 18:24 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 18:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App