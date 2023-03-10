Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov Says Contact with US' Antony Blinken During G20 Meet was 'Constructive'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that the conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi was “constructive," a report said.

According to Russian news agency TASS, the two foreign ministers discussed nuclear arms issues and the conflict in Ukraine.

TASS earlier quoted Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that there were no negotiations or meeting between the two leaders.

“Blinken asked for a contact with Lavrov. Sergey Viktorovich had communication on the go during the second session. But there were no negotiations, no meeting or so on," Maria Zakharova said.

Advertisement

Lavrov had arrived in New Delhi to take part in the G20 Meeting of Foreign Ministers that took place on March 1-2. He met with his Chinese counterpart on On Thursday, while on Wednesday he met with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Foreign Ministers and foreign ministers of Brazil and Turkey.

The two met for less than 10 minutes on the sidelines of the Group of 20 talks.

However, Antony Blinken said he urged his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine during a brief, unscheduled meeting that was the first since Moscow’s invasion.

“I told the foreign minister what I and so many others said last week at the United Nations and what so many G20 foreign ministers said today — end this war of aggression, engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and lasting peace," Blinken told reporters after talks in New Delhi.

Read all the Latest News here