Who is S Iswaran? Indian-Origin Singapore Transport Minister Facing Rare Probe Over Corruption

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has asked Indian-origin Transport Minister S Iswaran to go on leave as he is facing an anti-graft probe.
The country’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) uncovered a case and is currently assisting the investigation. The bureau did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation in its statement issued on Wednesday.
The prime minister said in a separate statement that the investigation would require Transport Minister Iswaran, as well as other individuals, to be interviewed by CPIB.
Here is all you need to know about the S Iswaran and the case against him:
- The Singapore prime minister said he has instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed. Lee said he was briefed by the director of CPIB last Wednesday regarding a case that the bureau had uncovered.
- However, Prime Minister Lee has not specified the reasoning for the investigation or the target.
- In Iswaran’s absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport, reports said.
- This probe, by the anti-graft agency, is one of the first involving a cabinet minister in almost four decades.
- CPIB director sought the PM’s concurrence to open a formal investigation. Denis Tang is the director of the anti-graft agency, which sits under the Prime Minister’s Office.
- CPIB said it will investigate this case “thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law".
- “CPIB acknowledges the interest by members of the public in this case because a minister is being interviewed by CPIB. As investigations are ongoing, CPIB is unable to provide further details," the agency said. It also said Singapore has a “strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption". CPIB investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities, it added.
- Iswaran,61, is member of parliament from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) which has ruled the prosperous city state since independence.
- He was elected as a member of parliament in 1997 and was appointed to the cabinet in 2006.
- As transport minister, Iswaran’s key focus was to rebuild Singapore as an air hub after the Covid-19 pandemic and boost the nation as a maritime center, according to Bloomberg.
- Prior to his appointment to Cabinet in 2006, he served on several Government Parliamentary Committees, and as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament from September 2004 to June 2006, the Singapore government website said.
- He studied Economics at the University of Adelaide and graduated with First Class Honours. He also holds a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.
- Graft investigations involving ministers are rare in Singapore, where civil servants are paid handsomely to discourage corruption. Many cabinet ministers’ annual salaries exceed $750,000 (Rs 6.15 crore).
- Singapore is ranked as the fifth-least corrupt country in the world, according to the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.
first published: July 13, 2023, 10:48 IST
last updated: July 13, 2023, 10:48 IST