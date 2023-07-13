Who is S Iswaran? Indian-Origin Singapore Transport Minister Facing Rare Probe Over Corruption

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has asked Indian-origin Transport Minister S Iswaran to go on leave as he is facing an anti-graft probe.

The country’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) uncovered a case and is currently assisting the investigation. The bureau did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation in its statement issued on Wednesday.

The prime minister said in a separate statement that the investigation would require Transport Minister Iswaran, as well as other individuals, to be interviewed by CPIB.