'Salaam from Goa': Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Arrives in India for SCO Meet

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Panaji, Goa on Thursday to participate in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), marking the first top-level visit from Pakistan to India since 2011.

In a tweet, captioned ‘Salaam, from Goa India,’ Zardari said: “Assalamualaikum, we have reached Goa, India on the occasion of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)."

Speaking about his schedule for the day, he said, “I will first hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister. Then, will hold a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister. I will attend the dinner hosted for all the foreign ministers and there are one-two interviews lined up in the day."

Upon arrival in Goa, Bhutto Zardari told reporters: “I am very happy to reach Goa to lead the Pakistani delegation at the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting. I expect the SCO CFM meeting to be successful."

Before leaving for India, he had in a statement said, “My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of the SCO. During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries."

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister was received in Goa by Indian diplomat JP Singh, who is the joint secretary of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk.

Bilawal Zardari’s visit to attend the SCO meeting comes against the backdrop of strained relations between India and Pakistan over several issues, including Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

Sources have said that no bilateral meeting between Zardari and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been planned, with no request for such a meeting having been made by the Pakistani side.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister was invited to attend the SCO meeting in January, after Pakistan’s Prime Minister offered to hold bilateral talks with India to resolve issues between the two countries. However, Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office later issued a statement which said negotiations are not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir.

India has stated that it wants normal relations with Pakistan, but Islamabad needs to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement.

