Salman Rushdie Speaks About New York Attack, Says 'Until I Deal With the Elephant in the Room...'

Salman Rushdie Speaks About New York Attack, Says 'Until I Deal With the Elephant in the Room...'

Salman Rushdie reflects on his recovery from a near-fatal stabbing incident, the challenges he faces, and his perspectives on freedom of expression

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 06:10 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Salman Rushdie after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, Berkshire Britain May 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Sir Salman Rushdie, the renowned Indian-born British-American author, reflects on the stabbing incident that shocked the world and left him permanently blind in one eye. “I have a very good therapist who has a lot of work to do. I have crazy dreams," the Man Booker Prize winner shared with the BBC. Contemplating the upcoming court trial, the Midnight’s Children author, expresses his ambivalence, saying, he is in two minds about it.

“There’s one bit of me that actually wants to go and stand on the court and look at him, and there’s another bit of me that just can’t be bothered," he said. Last August, Sir Salman Rushdie, was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times on stage during an event in New York.

The injuries he sustained included liver damage, vision loss in one eye, and a paralyzed hand due to nerve damage. Despite the incident, Rushdie expressed gratitude for the human body’s remarkable healing capacity, stating that he is fortunate to be well on his way to recovery.

Read MoreSalman Rushdie Pulls Through Brutal Attack With ‘Humour Intact’ as US Hails His ‘Truth & Courage’

He is currently writing a book to process the incident, acknowledging the elephant in the room. “There’s this colossal elephant in the room and, until I deal with that, it is difficult to take seriously anything else," he tells BBC.

Despite the challenges, Rushdie remains resilient, stating, “Writers don’t have much power. We don’t have armies… What we have is the ability to write about the world, if we’re any good, that might endure."

Discussing the politicisation of religion, Rushdie asserts the importance of distinguishing between private faith and its manipulation for political gain.

“You’ve got to distinguish between people’s private faith, which is kind of none of our business, really, and the politicization of any religion… When it becomes politicized, it becomes everybody’s business," he explains.

    • He further emphasises, “So the kind of person who goes off and chooses violence, in my view, is not a representative of that religion but a representative of violence and has to be treated in that way."

    In the face of adversity, Rushdie finds inspiration from Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera, who passed away on Tuesday. He states, “[Milan Kundera] talks about laughter as being the way to deal with atrocity. Of course, in his case, the atrocity he’s thinking of is communism and so on. But I think it’s not bad advice."

    first published: July 13, 2023, 00:13 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 06:10 IST
