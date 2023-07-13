Salman Rushdie Speaks About New York Attack, Says 'Until I Deal With the Elephant in the Room...'

Sir Salman Rushdie, the renowned Indian-born British-American author, reflects on the stabbing incident that shocked the world and left him permanently blind in one eye. “I have a very good therapist who has a lot of work to do. I have crazy dreams," the Man Booker Prize winner shared with the BBC. Contemplating the upcoming court trial, the Midnight’s Children author, expresses his ambivalence, saying, he is in two minds about it.

“There’s one bit of me that actually wants to go and stand on the court and look at him, and there’s another bit of me that just can’t be bothered," he said. Last August, Sir Salman Rushdie, was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times on stage during an event in New York.

The injuries he sustained included liver damage, vision loss in one eye, and a paralyzed hand due to nerve damage. Despite the incident, Rushdie expressed gratitude for the human body’s remarkable healing capacity, stating that he is fortunate to be well on his way to recovery.

He is currently writing a book to process the incident, acknowledging the elephant in the room. “There’s this colossal elephant in the room and, until I deal with that, it is difficult to take seriously anything else," he tells BBC.

Despite the challenges, Rushdie remains resilient, stating, “Writers don’t have much power. We don’t have armies… What we have is the ability to write about the world, if we’re any good, that might endure."

Discussing the politicisation of religion, Rushdie asserts the importance of distinguishing between private faith and its manipulation for political gain.

“You’ve got to distinguish between people’s private faith, which is kind of none of our business, really, and the politicization of any religion… When it becomes politicized, it becomes everybody’s business," he explains.