Sandalwood Sitar to Macron, Pochampally Silk to His Wife: A Look at Exquisite Gifts from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented French President Emmanuel Macron with a sandalwood replica of a sitar and gifted Brigitte Macron, the French First Lady, a Pochampally silk ikat fabric enclosed in a sandalwood box.

The exquisite replica of the Sitar, crafted from pure sandalwood, showcases the ancient art of sandalwood carving from Southern India. Adorned with images of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge and music, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, this decorative piece also features intricate carvings depicting motifs from Indian culture, alongside the majestic peacock – India’s national bird, according to an official release.

Advertisement

Pochampally silk ikat saree enclosed in a sandalwood box was gifted to First Lady Brigitte Macron by PM Modi. Originating from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, the Pochampally silk ikat fabric stands as a captivating testament to India’s opulent textile heritage, according to an official statement. To enhance its allure, the Ikat silk fabric was presented in a decorative sandalwood box.

PM Modi gifted a sandalwood hand-carved elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate. Crafted from pure sandalwood, the exquisite elephant figurines exude grace and majesty. Meticulously carved, they symbolize wisdom, strength and good fortune in Indian culture.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister presented a hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly.

Advertisement

Renowned globally for their craftsmanship and softness, Kashmir’s hand-knitted silk carpets are truly exceptional due to its intricate knots and vibrant colors. Notably, Kashmiri silk carpets possess a remarkable quality of displaying varying hues when observed from different angles, creating a fascinating day-and-night effect. This captivating attribute gives the illusion of two distinct carpets instead of a single one.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was gifted a marble inlay table top.