‘Satisfying Him Was An Absolute Requirement’: Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Sued for Sexual Abuse

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has been sued for $10m on Monday by his former associate for “abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct", the Guardian reported.

The accuser also alleged that Giuliani went on “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and antisemitic remarks".

The suit was filed by Noelle Dunphy in New York State where she alleged that the former New York mayor often “demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump", the Guardian said in a report.

The Trump lawyer reportedly said that he felt like Bill Clinton when engaging in such type of conduct while being on the telephone with callers. Former president Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 for lying about an affair while he was in the White House with Monica Lewinsky, who worked there as an intern.

Advertisement

One of startling features of the lawsuit was an allegation that Giuliani told Dunphy that if she knew anybody who needed pardons she should reach out to him because he was “selling pardons for $2m" and he would then split the amount with US President Donald Trump.

Giuliani’s legal team denied the allegations and said they plan to defend against the allegations. “This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion," his legal team told the New York Daily News.

Giuliani has faced several litigations and the former attorney’s law licence is also suspended. His roles in Ukraine where he tried to find dirt on Trump’s rival and his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election led to the former president’s impeachment twice. He is at the risk of criminal indictment as well, the report said.

The incidents occurred around 2019 after Giuliani hired Dunphy. He agreed to pay her $1m a year plus expenses to be his director of business development.

Advertisement

The suit says that Giuliani wanted sexual relations with Dunphy and outlined that “satisfying his sexual demands … virtually anytime, anywhere … was an absolute requirement".

Giuliani also demanded that Dunphy work “naked" or in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her, the Guardian said.

The report also said that the suit alleges that during work-related conference calls, Giuliani demanded Dunphy to get undressed and would often touch himself on video, adding that he would attend those calls from his bed.