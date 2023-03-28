Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: 20 Hajj Pilgrims Killed, 29 Injured

In a tragic accident on Monday in Saudi Arabia’s Aqabat Shaar area of Asir province, a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims to Mecca caught fire after crashing into a bridge.

Saudi Arabian state media reported that the accident killed 20 people and injured at least 29 others. The bus departed from Khamis Mushayt and was en route to the Abha region.

The accident occurred during the first week of Ramadan. During Ramadan there is a surge in the arrival of Umrah pilgrims. It also occurred before millions of Muslims are expected to make their annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Reports by the National, a Saudi-based media outlet, pointed out that the bus had brake problems that caused it to collide with a barrier at the end of a bridge, leading to it overturning and catching fire.

The identities of the victims are not yet disclosed but it is said that they are of different nationalities. Following the accident, the need for safety of transportation during religious pilgrimages came to fore as millions of Muslims from across the world come to Saudi Arabia to attend the pilgrimage.

The report also pointed out that Aqabat Shaar road, where the accident occurred, is a 14km-long mountainous route with 11 tunnels and 32 bridges. Emergency teams, including Red Crescent teams, were dispatched immediately and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Videos on social media showed the burnt shell of the bus. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

