Home » World » Saudi Arabia Carries Out Rare Execution during Holy Month of Ramadan

Saudi Arabia Carries Out Rare Execution during Holy Month of Ramadan

The execution took place on March 28 -- five days into the fasting month -- in the holy city of Medina

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 16:16 IST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi police female officers check documents of residents (Image: Reuters/Representative Image)
Saudi police female officers check documents of residents (Image: Reuters/Representative Image)

Saudi Arabia has executed a man during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which a rights group said on Monday had not occurred in years.

The execution took place on March 28 — five days into the fasting month — in the Medina region which includes Islam’s second holiest city, the official Saudi Press Agency has reported.

It said the man put to death, a Saudi national, had been convicted of murder. He stabbed the victim and set him on fire, the report said.

“Saudi Arabia executed a citizen during Ramadan," said the Berlin-based European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Citing Saudi interior ministry capital punishment data, the group said “no sentence has been implemented during the holy month" since 2009 in the kingdom, one of the world’s most prolific executioners.

Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam.

ESOHR said the Ramadan case brought to 17 the number of death sentences carried out this year.

Saudi Arabia executed 147 people in 2022 — more than double the 2021 figure of 69, according to AFP tallies.

Last year also saw the resumption of executions for drug crimes, ending a moratorium that lasted for almost three years.

More than 1,000 death sentences have been carried out since King Salman assumed power in 2015, according to a report published earlier this year by British-based Reprieve and ESOHR.

The kingdom has often carried out death sentences by beheading.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, said in an interview with The Atlantic magazine that the kingdom “got rid of" the death penalty except for cases of murder or when someone “threatens the lives of many people", according to a transcript published by state media in March 2022.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 04, 2023, 16:15 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 16:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Displays Toned Figure In Sparkly Designer Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Chic And Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Inside Neha Dhupia's Family Holiday In Maldives: Actress Enjoys Quality Time With Hubby Angad Bedi, Kids Mehr And Guriq