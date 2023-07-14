Saudi Crown Prince Invited to UK, Visit Likely to Take Place in October or November: Report

The British government has reportedly invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to London, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The visit is expected to take place in October or November, the report said.
A British official confirmed that the government had offered an invitation to the crown prince but added the precise logistics had not yet been agreed, the publication said.
A spokesperson for the British government did not immediately respond for a Reuters request for comment.
first published: July 14, 2023, 13:35 IST
last updated: July 14, 2023, 13:35 IST