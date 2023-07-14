Trends :Heatwave in US, EuropePM Modi France VisitUS ShootingPakistanSri Lanka
Saudi Crown Prince Invited to UK, Visit Likely to Take Place in October or November: Report

A British official confirmed to The Financial Times that the government had offered an invitation to the crown prince but added the precise logistics had not yet been agreed

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

FILE - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi. (File Photo/Reuters)
The British government has reportedly invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to London, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The visit is expected to take place in October or November, the report said.

    • A British official confirmed that the government had offered an invitation to the crown prince but added the precise logistics had not yet been agreed, the publication said.

    A spokesperson for the British government did not immediately respond for a Reuters request for comment.

