Saudi Invites Nawaz Sharif to Perform Umrah; Shehbaz to Join, Discuss Brother’s Pak Return

The Saudi Arabian king Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah, people familiar with the developments told Pakistan-based media outlets GeoNews and ARYNews.

The news outlets reported that Sharif, who faces cases for allegedly not disclosing millions of dollars worth of property and companies in the UK and around the world, has close relations with the Saudi Arabian royal family.

Nawaz Sharif is in self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds since November 2019 and will depart for Saudi Arabia via a special plane on April 11 along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members.

The three-time former prime minister has been barred from holding office for life but he maintains his grip on the ruling party, even though he is no longer its leader - a point often highlighted by another former prime minister and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan.

The news outlets revealed that the former prime minister will be a royal guest in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will spend the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan in Medina and Makkah.

Several Pakistan ministers and members of the parliament have devised plans to perform Umrah during the period.

Meanwhile, ARYNews reported that when Shehbaz Sharif and his ministers will reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 25-26, consultative meetings will be held along with performing Umrah.

ARYNews reported that during the meeting the prospect of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan will be discussed.

The Pakistan foreign ministry is also aiming to organise a meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the news outlet said.

Doctors last year advised Nawaz Sharif to refrain from the pilgrimage owing to health reasons.

Nawaz Sharif’s family is named in the Panama Papers leak in April 2016 and were accused of owning undeclared firms and assets offshore.

It says that the Sharifs used these firms for money laundering and to buy foreign assets, which includes an apartment next to London’s Hyde Park. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for his alleged involvement. He and his kin were released in September 2018.

