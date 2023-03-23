Saudi, Iranian FMs Agree to Meet During Ramadan Phone Call; Re-Opening of Embassies On The Cards

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart,‮ ‬Hossein Amirabdollahian, agreed in a phone call to meet soon and pave the way for the re-opening of embassies between the two countries, Saudi state news agency SPA said early on Thursday.

Both ministers spoke by phone to mark the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, SPA said.

Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

