Trends :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Home » World » SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting Day 1 Highlights: 15 Key Decisions Shaping July Summit to Be Taken during CFM

SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting Day 1 Highlights: 15 Key Decisions Shaping July Summit to Be Taken during CFM

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022 Day 1 Highlights: Foreign ministers of SCO member states are holding a two-day summit in Goa.

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang have arrived in Goa for the SCO foreign ministers summit (Image: News18)

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 16:04 IST

Panaji, Goa

Advertisement

SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022 Highlights: India is hosting the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states for the two-day long SCO Foreign Ministers Conclave. The meeting is being held in Goa on May 4 and May 5. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov have already arrived in Goa. Read More

May 04, 2023 16:03 IST

Russian FM Lavrov Jokes About Suntanning in Goa During SCO Meet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a light-hearted moment during their bilateral talks at the SCO meet. Jaishankar inquired if Lavrov had an opportunity to get some rest and a suntan during his visit to the Indian state of Goa. Lavrov responded humorously that he had about an hour and a half for that, but requested Jaishankar not to tell anybody about it.

May 04, 2023 15:26 IST

S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov Meet on the Sidelines of SCO Summit

EAM S Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of SCO.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov and EAM Jaishankar hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of SCO (Image: News18)

Advertisement
May 04, 2023 14:54 IST

India Pushes for New Levels of Cooperation within SCO

MEA Secretary Dammu Ravi said that keeping in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is working towards establishing new areas of cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). These new verticals of cooperation include fields such as startups and innovation, traditional medicine, science and technology, youth empowerment, and Buddhist heritage among SCO member states.

May 04, 2023 14:49 IST

15 Key Decisions on the Table for SCO CFM Meet: ANI

The upcoming Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is set to be a crucial one, with 15 key decisions up for discussion. These decisions are expected to play a significant role in shaping the agenda for the SCO Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place in July in New Delhi. News agency ANI said that the shortlisted decisions will not be made public after the conclusion of the CFM meeting.

May 04, 2023 14:04 IST

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Says Sending Bilawal for SCO CFM Shows Nation’s Commitment to SCO Values

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that their decision to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Minister’s meeting in India demonstrates their dedication to the SCO Charter and multilateralism.

May 04, 2023 14:01 IST

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Arrives in Goa

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Goa for SCO CFM (Image: News18)

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa for the SCO CFM.

Advertisement
May 04, 2023 13:55 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Arrives for SCO Foreign Ministers Summit

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang reaches Goa for the SCO CFM (Image: News18)

Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister, has arrived in Goa for the SCO CFM.

May 04, 2023 13:53 IST

India Prioritising SECURE SCO During Its Presidency: Dammu Ravi

PM Modi’s priorities for India’s SCO Chair, under the theme “Towards a SECURE SCO," emphasise Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection, says MEA Secretary Ravi.

May 04, 2023 12:50 IST

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming lauds India's Role in Strengthening Organization

During his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming expressed a positive outlook on India’s efforts to enhance the SCO’s strength, news agency ANI reported.

May 04, 2023 12:42 IST

India to Lead Two Working Groups on Startups, Traditional Medicine

During the SCO meeting, emphasis on promoting English as a language other than Russian and Chinese persists among members. India will take charge of two working groups - Innovation and Startups, as well as Traditional Medicine, MEA Secretary ER Dammu Ravi said.

May 04, 2023 12:11 IST

MEA Secretary Outlines Key Topics for SCO CFM

MEA Secretary ER Dammu Ravi has stated that the focus of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting will be on the approval status of decisions to be made at the summit in July. Additionally, discussions will revolve around the state of multilateral cooperation and the progress of Iran and Belarus’ admission as full members of the organisation, report ANI.

May 04, 2023 11:58 IST

Pakistan FM Bilawal Departs from Karachi for SCO CFM Goa

Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departs from Karachi, en route to Goa for SCO CFM.

May 04, 2023 11:26 IST

On My Way to India: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

“On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," the Pakistan foreign minister said.

May 04, 2023 11:23 IST

Decision to Attend Meeting Shows Pak’s Commitment to SCO Charter: Bilawal

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that he will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM in Goa, India. Zardari emphasized that his attendance demonstrates Pakistan’s dedication to the SCO’s charter. He added that he plans to hold productive talks with his counterparts from other friendly nations during his trip, which is solely focused on the SCO.

May 04, 2023 11:08 IST

India's SCO Presidency Driven by a Commitment to SECURE SCO: EAM S Jaishankar

Foreign minister S Jaishankar said he had a great start to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) with a productive meeting with the SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming. He added that India’s SCO Presidency aims to promote startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, buddhist heritage, science and technology and commits to the idea of a SECURE SCO. He said that he is expecting a successful SCO CFM in Goa.

May 04, 2023 11:00 IST

EAM S Jaishankar, SCO Secy Gen Zhang Ming Meet

External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming

May 04, 2023 10:29 IST

EAM S Jaishankar, Russian Counterpart Lavrov to Hold Bilateral Meet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting today

May 04, 2023 10:26 IST

Goa Gears Up for SCO Foreign Ministers Conclave

Goa is all set to welcome foreign members of SCO member states for the foreign ministers conclave being held on May 4 and May 5.

May 04, 2023 10:08 IST

India Last Week Highlighted Why It Is Hard to Engage with Pakistan

EAM S Jaishankar while addressing a press conference last week in Panama City said India finds it challenging to maintain a good relationship with a neighbour involved in cross-border terrorism against it. He said India is consistent in its stance that Pakistan needs to fulfil its commitment of refraining from supporting, financing, or participating in terrorist activities across the border.

May 04, 2023 09:43 IST

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Address Climate Change, Trade Ties at SCO

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also address climate change and urge member states to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan. He will also highlight the problems faced by Pakistan due to devastating floods last year. Read more here.

May 04, 2023 09:22 IST

Foreign Ministers Likely to Hold Discussions on Afghanistan

One of the main topics expected to be discussed during the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Goa is the overall situation in Afghanistan. There are concerns that the country may turn into a breeding ground for terrorism under Taliban rule, and the regional security situation is also rapidly evolving.

May 04, 2023 08:55 IST

Why is the Foreign Ministers Conclave Being Held in Goa?

The SCO will be presided over by India from 2022 to 2023 under a rotational presidency.

May 04, 2023 08:50 IST

All eyes on Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the SCO foreign ministers conclave. His visit will be the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister in over six years. His predecessor Sartaj Aziz, who served during the Nawaz Sharif-led government, last visited India for the Heart of Asia conference in 2016.

May 04, 2023 08:45 IST

Who All Are Attending the SCO Foreign Ministers Summit?

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Kazakhstan foreign minister Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan’s Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov will attend the SCO foreign ministers conference in Goa will be hosted by Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

May 04, 2023 08:37 IST

What is on agenda for the SCO Foreign Ministers Summit?

Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will convene in Goa on May 4th and 5th to discuss a range of important geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation and regional security.

May 04, 2023 08:19 IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Arrives in Goa

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov along with the delegation has arrived in Goa for the SCO Summit

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Goa for the SCO foreign ministers summit (Image: News18)

Read more

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto both said that Pakistan’s decision to attend the conclave in Goa reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism. Kazakhstan foreign minister Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan’s Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov are also attending the meeting. Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will discuss a range of important geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation and regional security as well as issues related to Afghanistan. India will take charge of two working groups – Innovation and Startups, as well as Traditional Medicine. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental alliance established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, consisting of eight permanent member states: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The organization also includes four observer states interested in obtaining full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia), and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey). In 2021, the SCO began the accession process of Iran as a full member, and Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia became dialogue partners. There will be a total of 15 key decisions on the table for discussion, which will significantly shape the SCO Leaders’ Summit scheduled to take place in July in New Delhi. The shortlisted decisions will not be made public after the end of tomorrow’s CFM.

Read all the Latest News here

TRENDING NEWS