SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting Day 1 Highlights: 15 Key Decisions Shaping July Summit to Be Taken during CFM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto both said that Pakistan’s decision to attend the conclave in Goa reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism. Kazakhstan foreign minister Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan’s Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov are also attending the meeting. Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will discuss a range of important geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation and regional security as well as issues related to Afghanistan. India will take charge of two working groups – Innovation and Startups, as well as Traditional Medicine. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental alliance established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, consisting of eight permanent member states: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The organization also includes four observer states interested in obtaining full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia), and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey). In 2021, the SCO began the accession process of Iran as a full member, and Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia became dialogue partners. There will be a total of 15 key decisions on the table for discussion, which will significantly shape the SCO Leaders’ Summit scheduled to take place in July in New Delhi. The shortlisted decisions will not be made public after the end of tomorrow’s CFM.

