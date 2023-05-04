SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting Day 1 Highlights: 15 Key Decisions Shaping July Summit to Be Taken during CFM

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 16:04 IST
Panaji, Goa
SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022 Highlights: India is hosting the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states for the two-day long SCO Foreign Ministers Conclave. The meeting is being held in Goa on May 4 and May 5. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov have already arrived in Goa. Read More
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a light-hearted moment during their bilateral talks at the SCO meet. Jaishankar inquired if Lavrov had an opportunity to get some rest and a suntan during his visit to the Indian state of Goa. Lavrov responded humorously that he had about an hour and a half for that, but requested Jaishankar not to tell anybody about it.
EAM S Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of SCO.
MEA Secretary Dammu Ravi said that keeping in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is working towards establishing new areas of cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). These new verticals of cooperation include fields such as startups and innovation, traditional medicine, science and technology, youth empowerment, and Buddhist heritage among SCO member states.
The upcoming Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is set to be a crucial one, with 15 key decisions up for discussion. These decisions are expected to play a significant role in shaping the agenda for the SCO Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place in July in New Delhi. News agency ANI said that the shortlisted decisions will not be made public after the conclusion of the CFM meeting.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that their decision to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Minister’s meeting in India demonstrates their dedication to the SCO Charter and multilateralism.
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa for the SCO CFM.
Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister, has arrived in Goa for the SCO CFM.
PM Modi’s priorities for India’s SCO Chair, under the theme “Towards a SECURE SCO," emphasise Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection, says MEA Secretary Ravi.
During his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming expressed a positive outlook on India’s efforts to enhance the SCO’s strength, news agency ANI reported.
During the SCO meeting, emphasis on promoting English as a language other than Russian and Chinese persists among members. India will take charge of two working groups - Innovation and Startups, as well as Traditional Medicine, MEA Secretary ER Dammu Ravi said.
MEA Secretary ER Dammu Ravi has stated that the focus of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting will be on the approval status of decisions to be made at the summit in July. Additionally, discussions will revolve around the state of multilateral cooperation and the progress of Iran and Belarus’ admission as full members of the organisation, report ANI.
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departs from Karachi, en route to Goa for SCO CFM.
“On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," the Pakistan foreign minister said.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar said he had a great start to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) with a productive meeting with the SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming. He added that India’s SCO Presidency aims to promote startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, buddhist heritage, science and technology and commits to the idea of a SECURE SCO. He said that he is expecting a successful SCO CFM in Goa.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting today
Goa is all set to welcome foreign members of SCO member states for the foreign ministers conclave being held on May 4 and May 5.
EAM S Jaishankar while addressing a press conference last week in Panama City said India finds it challenging to maintain a good relationship with a neighbour involved in cross-border terrorism against it. He said India is consistent in its stance that Pakistan needs to fulfil its commitment of refraining from supporting, financing, or participating in terrorist activities across the border.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also address climate change and urge member states to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan. He will also highlight the problems faced by Pakistan due to devastating floods last year. Read more here.
One of the main topics expected to be discussed during the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Goa is the overall situation in Afghanistan. There are concerns that the country may turn into a breeding ground for terrorism under Taliban rule, and the regional security situation is also rapidly evolving.
The SCO will be presided over by India from 2022 to 2023 under a rotational presidency.
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the SCO foreign ministers conclave. His visit will be the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister in over six years. His predecessor Sartaj Aziz, who served during the Nawaz Sharif-led government, last visited India for the Heart of Asia conference in 2016.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Kazakhstan foreign minister Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan’s Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov will attend the SCO foreign ministers conference in Goa will be hosted by Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will convene in Goa on May 4th and 5th to discuss a range of important geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation and regional security.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov along with the delegation has arrived in Goa for the SCO Summit
