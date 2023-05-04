SCO Meet: Jaishankar Asks Lavrov About 'Rest & Suntan' During Goa Visit; Here's Russian FM's Reply

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a resort in Goa. During bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Jaishankar jokingly asked Lavrov if he had an opportunity to get some rest and a suntan in the state known for its beaches.

Responding to Jaishankar, Lavrov said, with a smile, that he had about one hour and a half for that and then asked him not to tell anybody about it. “Don’t tell anybody," Lavrov smiled and told Jaishankar as per the Russian media.

The two-day SCO foreign ministerial meeting began with a gala reception at a luxury beach resort in Goa on Thursday while the main deliberations will take place on Friday.

India has been pressing Russia to urgently address the trade imbalance that has been in favor of Moscow. India’s trade deficit with Russia jumped significantly in the last few months after it procured significant volumes of discounted crude oil from that country in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.

Lavrov’s visit to India came a day after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones in an unsuccessful attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Jaishankar, Lavrov Review India-Russia Ties

In an hour-long meeting, both leaders carried out a comprehensive review of India-Russia “special and privileged strategic partnership" in the backdrop of Moscow’s increasingly frosty relations with the West over the Ukraine crisis.

A Russian readout of Jaishankar-Lavrov talks said the two sides agreed to continue working towards building a “fair multipolar system of interstate relations".

“Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Appreciated Russia’s support for India’s SCO presidency. Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Russian readout said the two foreign ministers “praised the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the special and privileged strategic partnership" between India and Russia. “A trust-based exchange of views on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as topical issues on the global and regional agenda took place," it said, adding, “The intention to further strengthen coordination to develop common approaches within the framework of interaction at the most important international platforms, including the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20 was confirmed."

About SCO Summit

India is hosting the SCO in its capacity as the grouping’s chair.

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. It was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

(with inputs from PTI)

