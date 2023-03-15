SCO Summit: India Invites Pakistan's Defence and Interior Ministers, NSA for Meetings

India invited Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which will be held in New Delhi.

India holds the current presidency of the SCO which comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and it will hold a series of meetings under its presidency.

People familiar with the developments said given Pakistan’s current domestic situation, the ministers could attend the event virtually.

The Indian government shared the formal invitations with the Pakistan foreign office on Tuesday, people familiar with the developments said. There was no immediate confirmation on whether the invitees will attend the event or not.

Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial was also invited earlier and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also invited to attend the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Justice Bandial skipped the meeting and justice Muneeb Akhtar attended the meeting through a video link recently.

The SCO foreign ministers’ meeting is scheduled for May in Goa while the defence ministers’ meeting will be held in New Delhi in April. The meeting of the SCO NSAs will be held towards the end of this month on March 29.

The Pakistan foreign office said the decision on Bilawal’s visit will be taken at an appropriate time. If Bilawal attends the meeting it will be the first visit from Islamabad to India since 2011. Hina Rabbani Khar was the last foreign minister to visit India in 2011.

Relations between India and Pakistan remain strained following the 2019 Pulwama attack, 2016 Pathankot attack and Uri attack and its continued support for terrorists who are trying to destabilise peace in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan downgraded relations with India after the government abrogated Article 370, ending special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s retaliation to the Pulwama attack, where it bombed terrorist hideouts in Balakot, also angered Islamabad after which it further downgraded ties.

Bilawal and China’s Qin Gang are among the foreign ministers of the SCO nations who have been invited by India for the summit in May. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has also been invited.

This would be the second time this year that Gang and Lavrov will visit India as they had visited India during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

